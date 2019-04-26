Sarah Michelle Gellar has praised her ''amazing'' friend Selma Blair for not letting her MS diagnosis hold her back.
Sarah Michelle Gellar has praised her ''amazing'' friend Selma Blair.
The 42-year-old actress - who has children Charlotte, nine, and Rocky, six, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - is in awe at the way her 'Cruel Intentions' co-star hasn't let her diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) hold her back from ''accomplishing everything and anything''.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She's amazing. She's Selma. Her sense of humour is intact maybe her body is not where she'd like it to be at this very moment but it's not gonna stop here from doing anything.
''I joke that [when] I have a cold and I don't wanna get out of bed for two weeks. But this girl just does the school run every morning and [is] out there at birthday parties and is not letting an illness stop her from accomplishing everything and anything.''
The actress and her husband have previously worked together on a number of movies, including 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and 'Scooby-Do' but fans shouldn't expect to see them on screen alongside one another any time soon.
Asked if they'll work together again, she said: ''I doubt it, because then who's home with children?''
And the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star doesn't want her kids following in their footsteps.
Asked about the possibility, she gave a jokingly scared look and shook her head.
But Sarah did take her daughter along with her to the WE Day event - which is dedicated to young people and their impact on society - because she's keen to teach her kids about ''giving back''.
Speaking on the red carpet at the event at Los Angeles' Forum, she said: ''Honestly I went to my first one not knowing what to expect and I just, I was balling.
''I was so moved by the teachers, by the kids, by the energy. And it makes you wanna go home and do more and accomplish more. And those are the days that are the most important.
''I talk to my kids a lot about giving back. But today's really special because I have my daughter here today. She gets to see firsthand what these kids her age are accomplishing.''
