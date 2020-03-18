'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' star Sarah Michelle Gellar jokes she's ready for the apocalypse after stumbling on a wooden stake.
Sarah Michelle Gellar jokes she's ready for the apocalypse with a 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' callback.
The 42-year-old actress - who famously played the titular character in Joss Whedon's beloved supernatural series from 1997 to 2003 - referenced the role amid the coronavirus pandemic after sharing a meme of Buffy saying ''if the apocalypse comes, beep me''.
She later shared a snap of a large wooden stake she found on a walk, before posing with it for another photo on her Instagram Stories as she simply joked: ''Beeped.''
Sharing the same picture with her followers, she teased: ''Hmmmm........ found this on my walk today (sic)''
Sarah's former co-star Michelle Trachtenberg - who played her on-screen sister Dawn Summers for the last three seasons - responded with the final lines of the show.
Quoting her own character, she commented: ''Buffy, what are we going to do now?''
Selma Blair - who appeared alongside Sarah in 1999's 'Cruel Intentions' - also wanted to get in on the action.
She teased: ''And the adventures begin. Can I be your sidekick?''
Creator Whedon has been plotting a revival of the hit show alongside writer Monica Owusu-Breen, with Michelle previously admitting she'd be up for reprising the role of Dawn.
And Anthony Head has left no doubt about his thoughts on a comeback, as he insisted he'd be delighted to return as librarian Rubert Giles.
He said: ''Yes! I wouldn't know what as, because Giles has aged a little bit.
''Maybe I'm the head of the Watcher's council now. But to be honest, of course I would. It was so formative.''
Although Sarah herself is unlikely to be back as Buffy for a potential revamped series, former cast mate James Marston is up for it.
He revealed: ''I am open to whatever Joss has in mind -- whether that's playing Spike or something else. I told him that a long time ago. Joss' mind is always surprising, so yeah. I'm open to playing Spike if Joss is involved.''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
Veronica Lake acidly remarked in Sullivan's Travels, "There's nothing like a deep dish movie to...
At its Cannes 2006 inception, Richard Kelly's Southland Tales was plagued with walkouts that, reportedly,...
On Sunday night, a friend of mine recanted his experience of seeing TMNT, the digitally-animated...
First off, I don't know what all those fanboys see in ex-"Buffy" Sarah Michelle Geller....
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trailer After the defeat of their old arch nemesis, The Shredder,...
Clearly, the Scooby-Doo franchise is geared toward kids; after all, it is a cartoon. Yet,...
From a raw material standpoint, you can't get much better than Dangerous Liaisons. Wisely,...
Children of original fans have made Scooby-Doo the Must-See-TV of the Nickelodeon set, and it's...