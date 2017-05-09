Sarah Michelle Gellar has admitted she struggled with postpartum depression.

The 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' star has seven-year-old daughter Charlotte and four-year-old son Rocky with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., and whilst she admits that becoming a mother was a ''life changing'' and ''wonderful'' experience, she admits she battled with the common problem and has urged other sufferers to seek help.

Posting a throwback picture of herself with her daughter, the 40-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (09.05.17): ''Having kids is wonderful, and life changing, and rarely what you're prepared for. I love my children more than anything in the world. But like a lot of women, I too struggled with postpartum depression after my first baby was born. I got help, and made it through, and every day since has been the best gift I could ever have asked for. To those of you going through this, know that you're not alone and that it really does get better. And if you believe that postpartum depression should be covered by healthcare, please take a moment and go to callmecongress.com today, find your rep's numbers and let them know. #NotAPreExistingCondition (sic)''

And Sarah isn't the only star to open up about their battle with the depression lately, as model Chrissy Teigen revealed she also suffered with the condition after the birth of her daughter Luna, 12 months, whom she shares with her husband and musician John Legend.

Chrissy shared: ''I went back to work on 'Lip Sync Battle' in August, when Luna was four months. The show treated me incredibly well ... But I was different than before. Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my ­shoulders - even my wrists - hurt. I didn't have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me. One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people.

''I would be in my dressing room, sitting in a robe, getting hair and makeup done, and a crew member would knock on the door and ask, 'Chrissy, do you know the lyrics to this song?' And I would lose it ... They would leave. My eyes would well up and I would burst into tears. My makeup artist would pat them dry and give me a few minutes.

''I couldn't figure out why I was so unhappy. I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role, 'Maybe I'm just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I'm just supposed to be a mom.'''