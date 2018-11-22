American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has apologised for posting images of herself in lingerie to mark Thanksgiving.
The 41-year-old actress - who is best-known for her starring role in the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' TV series - posted the eye-catching images on her account alongside a caption reminding herself not to overeat during the American holiday.
Sarah wrote: ''I'm just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep. (sic)''
The post provoked a mixed reaction from her followers, with some people praising the actress' pictures, while others accused Sarah of promoting unhealthy eating habits.
And Sarah has now responded to the backlash, apologising for posting the images on her account and insisting she never wanted to fat shame anybody.
She said: ''It's come to my attention that some people think I was 'fat shaming' with this post. That could not be further from my intentions.
''I love Thanksgiving and unfortunately my eyes are often bigger than my stomach, and I tend to eat so much I make myself sick. This was a joking reminder to myself not to do that.''
Sarah - who has kids Charlotte, nine, and Rocky, six, with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr - insisted she'd never knowingly insult anybody.
She explained: ''I'm terribly sorry that people were offended by my attempt at humour. Anyone that knows me, knows I would never intentionally shame any one on any basis. I am a champion of all people.''
Meanwhile, Sarah previously revealed she never worries about her own weight.
She shared: ''You can't live your life by the scale. We don't even have one in our house. I've never believed in them, because your weight fluctuates.
''It's more about how my clothing fits than a number.''
