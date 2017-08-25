Freddie Prinze Jr doesn't drink.

The 41-year-old actor has revealed his secret to staying in ''good shape'' is to put down the bottle, as he insists he doesn't touch alcohol unless he's on his favourite date night with his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, in which case he'll indulge in the Japanese rice wine, sake.

Freddie - who has daughter Charlotte, seven, and son Rocky, four, with his spouse - said: ''When guys say, 'Hey, man, how are you in good shape?' I say 'Well, I don't drink. I really don't. I'll have some sake with my wife every once in a while but other than that [I don't].

''When my wife and I go on our dates, we're usually going to sushi - that's kind of our favourite thing to do together. We get a little bit of cold sake and some sushi and make sure we park far away from the restaurant so we can walk a bit after like we used to when we lived here in New York.''

And although the 'Scooby-Doo' actor has cut drink out of his diet, he understands that it's not always that easy when it comes to losing weight.

He added to People magazine: ''I say, 'Dude, you'll lose weight quick.' And guys are like, 'Well, that ain't happening.' I understand that, if you want to have a beer, have a beer!''

Meanwhile, Freddie's wife and former 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' star Sarah, 40, previously praised her spouse for making her a better person.

She wrote on Instagram in a touching tribute for their 13th wedding anniversary in 2015: ''13 years #happyanniversary I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me (sic).''