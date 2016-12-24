The Angel star, who has released two Christmas albums throughout her career, loves the festive season so much that she throws open the doors to her home on Christmas Eve (24Dec16) so everybody can come and celebrate.

"I am a serious fan of Christmas," she told Billboard.com. "It's my favorite time of the year and I get into it big time. I have an insane amount of decorations, my kids get into it, we love singing carols, I have an open house every 24th and all the stragglers and friends and family come around."

Sarah released her second festive album Wonderland this year (16), ten years after the release of her first Christmas record Wintersong. While she is a fan of seasonal tracks, she does admit trying to put her own spin on the well-known songs was hard.

"Even though I do love Christmas songs and I do sing Christmas music all the time," she says, “how I would lend my voice to it and create something new - because these songs have been done so many ways by so many different artists - that was a challenge."

To promote the album, Sarah appeared at the MACy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York in November (16) for the second time in her career.