Sarah Jessica Parker drafted ''many'' letters to Doris Day - but didn't send them.

The 'Sex And The City' star recalled penning a series of notes to the Hollywood legend - who sadly passed away earlier this week - when she was younger but couldn't pluck up the courage to send them to her because they weren't ''right.''

Taking to her Twitter account after the death of Doris was announced, Sarah said: ''A Cincinnati girl just like me.

''How many letters I drafted to you and didn't send. I could never get it right but they all said the same thing: I love you. Millions did and do (sic).''

The 54-year-old actress wasn't the only one to pay tribute to Doris after her passing on Monday (13.05.19) morning as people from around the globe flocked to their social networking sites to honour the 'Calamity Jane' star.

Among those to post a tribute was Tony Bennett, who wrote: ''Susan and I are saddened to hear of Doris Day's passing. She was a wonderful friend to us and a lovely and very talented lady. We will miss her beautiful smile and it was such a thrill to appear on The Doris Day Show back in 1970.''

While Seth MacFarlane added: ''We've lost another great Hollywood talent. Take a minute to appreciate the legendary Doris Day: https://youtu.be/Ktsfe2y3sIE''

Doris' eponymous animal foundation announced that she had died yesterday at the age of 97 after contracting a ''serious case of pneumonia.''

They said in a statement: ''Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death.

''She was surrounded by a few close friends as she passed.''

Prior to her death, Doris asked for no funeral or memorial service and suggested that any fans wanting to pay their respects visit the animal charity instead.