Sarah Jessica Parker is set to open a second SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store.

The 52-year-old actress launched her first stand-alone store for her eponymous fashion house in MGM National Harbour in Maryland, and the fashion icon will set up another stand-alone boutique in Las Vegas' Bellagio resort and casino in August this year, according to WWD.

And the 'Sex and The City' actress - who is known for playing Carrie Bradshaw in the franchise - is ''thrilled'' she is expanding her label with another shop, which will retail clothing, handbags and shoes .

Speaking about her latest venture, the golden-haired beauty said: ''On the heels of our first SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique opening in December, we are thrilled to be opening the doors to a second stand-alone store with MGM Resorts at Bellagio in Las Vegas this summer.''

And the style icon has revealed having her own store has always been her long-term ''goal'', and having opened two branches within 12 months feels like a ''dream'' come true.

She explained: ''Having our own store has long been a goal we've worked toward and it feels like a dream to be able to do it twice in less than 12 months with such brilliant partners. The expertise, guidance and support that MGM Resorts has brought to the table are unparalleled and we're honoured to be taking this massive next step with them.''

The president of Bellagio, Randy Morton, is ''honoured'' the businesswoman has decided to partner with the hotel as he believes her brand ''complements'' their ''commitment to creating wow moments'' for their guests.

He said: ''We are honoured Ms. Parker and her team chose Bellagio to debut SJP on the West Coast. The boutique at MGM National Harbor was an immediate phenomenon, creating an energy and excitement rarely found in the retail world. The opportunity to bring Ms. Parker's brand and passion to Bellagio complements our commitment to creating wow moments for each guest that walks through our doors.''