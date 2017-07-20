Sarah Jessica Parker is set to unveil her new shoe collection in October.

The 52-year-old actress launched her debut footwear range in 2014, and the star is set to release her Autumn/Winter 2017 line in a few months' time, which will be available to buy on Amazon Fashion, ElleUK.com has reported.

The upcoming capsule will feature a variation of merchandise, including new designs in pump, heels and boots, which will be created in three new colours Dash, Flirt and Wink.

Sarah - who is known for playing the fashion icon Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and the City' - will also launch signature style shoes when her new collection drops later this year.

And the star is set for a busy year ahead as she is set to open a second SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store in Las Vegas' Bellagio resort and casino next month following the success of her first stand alone shop in MGM National Harbour in Maryland.

And Sarah is ''thrilled'' she is expanding her label with another shop, which will retail clothing, handbags and shoes .

Speaking previously about the upcoming opening, the fashion icon said: ''On the heels of our first SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique opening in December, we are thrilled to be opening the doors to a second stand-alone store with MGM Resorts at Bellagio in Las Vegas this summer.

''Having our own store has long been a goal we've worked toward and it feels like a dream to be able to do it twice in less than 12 months with such brilliant partners. The expertise, guidance and support that MGM Resorts has brought to the table are unparalleled and we're honoured to be taking this massive next step with them.''