Sarah Jessica Parker thinks it's ''important'' for her children to see her enjoying her work and she doesn't focus on urging them to find success.
The 54-year-old actress - who has 16-year-old James, and 10-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha with husband Matthew Broderick - doesn't place too much emphasis on success because she wants her kids to have ''experiences'' and to make the most of their time.
She said: ''I think what's important for them to see is that I like being a working person, and it's hard and it's interesting to me.
''I'm a curious person. Really, what I like to share with them is being curious has rewards and they don't come immediately. It's a cumulation of curiosity and asking questions and seeking out opportunities.
''But what I want to tell them is curiosity is the gateway to all sorts of things you might never have imagined.
''And success is not the destination point for me and I don't want them to focus on success because I think it's come to me too much.
''The destination is having experiences, learning how to be with other people and what are coping mechanisms in a challenging day?
''What do you learn by something that seems scary or forbidden in some way?
''What is it like to try to do something that you feel you're not good at? Or have a relationship with somebody in your classroom that on the surface would appear somebody that you're not going to connect with?
''I think the more we learn about each other and the more we run toward the unknown, the more empathy we build, the more understanding we have.''
The former 'Sex and the City' star admitted her children don't ask too many questions about her high-profile career and conversations at home are focused on typical subjects for families.
She said: ''It's school and interning and soccer, and conversations about university and how to spend time, and where's everyone's stuff that's missing?''
And Sarah can't yet imagine what it will be like having to say goodbye to James, who is currently a high school junior, when he goes off to college.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I can't know, I can't imagine what that feeling is to say goodbye to a child and hope you've left them with everything they need, [in the head and in the heart].''
