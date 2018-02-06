Sarah Jessica Parker has sent her condolences to Kim Cattrall after the death of her brother.

The 'Sex and the City' co-stars have been at loggerheads recently after it was claimed Kim's ''diva demands'' shut down production on a proposed third instalment of the hit series' movie spin-offs, but after the 61-year-old star revealed this week that her brother had passed away, Sarah Jessica has put their differences aside to send her former co-star her love.

Commenting on the Instagram post in which Kim confirmed the news, Sarah Jessica, 52, wrote: ''Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx (sic)''

Sarah Jessica wasn't the only 'Sex and the City' star to leave a comment on the picture either, as fellow star Cynthia Nixon wrote: ''Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO (sic)''

It comes after Kim had asked her followers for help in locating 55-year-old Christopher Cattrall after he went missing on January 30, but revealed just hours later that he had tragically been found dead.

She wrote on social media: It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall.

''At this time we ask for privacy.

''We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.''

Kim previously urged anyone who had seen her brother to contact police in Alberta, Canada after his uncharacteristic disappearance.

She shared a photo of her beloved sibling and wrote: ''MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him.

''He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada.

''His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked.

''This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. (sic)''