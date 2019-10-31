Award-winning star Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed she thinks of 'Sex and the City' as a ''period piece''.
The 54-year-old actress - who starred as Carrie Bradshaw in the hit drama series - has claimed that the show was about a particular ''time'' in New York City.
She said: ''It really does speak of a socio-economic group of women particular to New York at that time, it speaks of a political time, of an economy that's different.''
Sarah also revealed she has a theory about Carrie's three best friends, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbs.
Speaking to News Corp Australia, Sarah - whose character narrated the show - explained: ''Sometimes I'm like, we don't even know if Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte were real.
''Sometimes I'm like, hmmm, just to mess with myself. Think about it: did Carrie make them up? She's telling a story every week. This is her point of view, it's almost always her point of view.''
Sarah subsequently offered further evidence to support her theory.
She said: ''When Carrie went to Paris and left her computer, for the first time Carrie wasn't telling the story. In the entire run of the series, if you think about it for a second, right?
''She left her computer which was the conduit (through) which the audiences knows about Charlotte, Miranda ... Samantha.''
Meanwhile, Sarah recently admitted she learned her biggest lessons about money from Dolly Parton.
The award-winning star's sensible approach towards cash has been heavily influenced by the chart-topping country singer, who was ''raised with nothing''.
Sarah - who has kids James, 17, and ten-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha - said: ''I learned this from Dolly Parton actually because I heard her talk about this because she was raised with nothing, you know.
''She said when she finally had money she told her relations, I will always give you what you need but I will not always give you what you want. That's the way I tell my children.''
