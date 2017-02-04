Sarah Jessica Parker is uneasy with social media.

The 51-year-old actress - who has son James Wilkie, 14, and twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta, seven, with husband Matthew Broderick - is an avid user of picture-sharing site Instagram but admits she is unsure where her boundaries are and how much she actually wants to share and engage with the world online.

She said: ''I'm not easy with [social media and technology] and I'm unclear of my own boundaries.

''I'm unclear of how much I want to engage and how to have it not be a personal experience and how to have conversations that I think are productive with people when they're feeling anxious or angry or they're wanting to say unfriendly things.''

And the 'Divorce' star feels conflicted about her son's recent embracing of social media and worried he might do something he shouldn't in order to fit in.

She told Red magazine: ''I don't know what to do... James has a phone for travelling to school, even though I travelled to school forever [without a phone] but we held off for longer than most parents.''

And after having it pointed out that parents never say ''Little George is doing so well since I got him that iPhone'', she replied: ''I know, but also Little George might get hurt. He might end up saying something that might not be kind and would hurt someone else.

''Maybe Little George will say something he isn't inclined to say but he learns the language quickly and, like with other things, wants to be like his peers.''