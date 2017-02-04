Sarah Jessica Parker has admitted she is ''unclear'' about how much private information she should share with her followers on social media.
Sarah Jessica Parker is uneasy with social media.
The 51-year-old actress - who has son James Wilkie, 14, and twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta, seven, with husband Matthew Broderick - is an avid user of picture-sharing site Instagram but admits she is unsure where her boundaries are and how much she actually wants to share and engage with the world online.
She said: ''I'm not easy with [social media and technology] and I'm unclear of my own boundaries.
''I'm unclear of how much I want to engage and how to have it not be a personal experience and how to have conversations that I think are productive with people when they're feeling anxious or angry or they're wanting to say unfriendly things.''
And the 'Divorce' star feels conflicted about her son's recent embracing of social media and worried he might do something he shouldn't in order to fit in.
She told Red magazine: ''I don't know what to do... James has a phone for travelling to school, even though I travelled to school forever [without a phone] but we held off for longer than most parents.''
And after having it pointed out that parents never say ''Little George is doing so well since I got him that iPhone'', she replied: ''I know, but also Little George might get hurt. He might end up saying something that might not be kind and would hurt someone else.
''Maybe Little George will say something he isn't inclined to say but he learns the language quickly and, like with other things, wants to be like his peers.''
Taron Egerton loved belting out Elton John, John Legend and Sam Smith songs.
A longtime passion project for Robert De Niro, The Comedian is the story of washed-up actor and stand-up Jackie Burke.
Young stars Asa Butterfield (Hugo) and Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland) team up in the new teen romance The Space Between Us
Three year old Noah has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer for the last three months.
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
There are plenty of skilled people behind this female-empowerment movie, but the film badly botches...
Once again, Michael Patrick King packs four movies into two and a half hours, and...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Watch the trailer for Did You Hear About the Morgans? Meryl and Paul Morgan are...
Whenever you bring a popular TV series to the big screen, you always face one...
Smart PeopleClipsTake first glance at Miramax Films' latest film Smart People, In theaters on April...
Sometimes the title of a film can be quite telling. Before you even step foot...
The Family Stone wants to be many things. It wants to be funny and touching...