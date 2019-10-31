Sarah Jessica Parker's pumpkins have been stolen.

The 'Sex and the City' actress and her husband Matthew Broderick, were set to celebrate Halloween in style on Thursday (31.10.19), but have been forced to make a last minute dash to the shops to pick up some more pumpkins, as they've reportedly had theirs stolen from the stoop of their New York home.

Pumpkins are often carved during Halloween to create Jack-o-Lanterns, but Sarah says her gourds were not yet carved when the alleged thief took off with them.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday (30.10.19) in a plea to have her orange vegetables returned, the 54-year-old actress wrote: ''APB out for our beautiful pumpkins, carefully chosen and lugged all the way home from the Berkshires in Massachusetts.

''Distinguishing features- round and orange. Various sizes. Not yet carved. (sic)''

Alongside the caption, Sarah posted a video in which she explained all the other pumpkins on her block were pinched too, in what she described as ''the Halloween heist of 2019''.

She said: All of our pumpkins were stolen, as were all the other pumpkins on our block. It is officially the Halloween heist of 2019. My husband stated, 'Decency is dead.' But we will salvage the intended carving. We will find last-minute pumpkins and we will hope this case does not remain cold.''

And although Sarah and Matthew have not been able to get their pumpkins back, some kind fans have donated new ones, which they left on the star's stoop.

Sarah took to Instagram again on Thursday to post a picture of the three gourds, and said her children - James, 17, and 10-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha - are thrilled they can now carve a spooky face into them as planned.

In the second post, the 'Hocus Pocus' star said: ''Humankind...

''You know who you are....

''On behalf of my daughters who felt most aggrieved but all of us, thank you. (sic)''