Sarah Jessica Parker says the key to her ''strong'' marriage with Matthew Broderick is not talking about their life together.

The 54-year-old actress has been married to Matthew for over 20 years, and has said they keep their romance going because they ''don't talk'' publicly about their marriage, and keep everything between themselves.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''We've grown. We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships ... We don't talk about it - that's how it stays strong!''

The 'Sex and the City' star added she and the 'Godzilla' actor like to keep their marriage ''nice and private''.

Sarah met her 57-year-old spouse - with whom has 16-year-old son James and 10-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha - shortly after splitting with Robert Downey Jr. in 1991, and the pair married six years later in 1997.

And in 2013, Sarah spoke about the long lasting privacy of her marriage, saying they come from ''a different time and place'' than the younger stars of Hollywood.

She said: ''Matthew and I come from a different time and place. When we were young people, all we ever wanted was to be good working actors. We didn't think of fame or money because, honestly, money was never part of the dream. It was to work in theatre, to be around those people whose work I was in total awe of. I never saw the trappings; nobody talked about being a celebrity.''

The 'Divorce' actress then expressed her ''love'' for the 'WarGames' star, and said the pair have no desire to marry anyone else, as they ''can only be in the marriage we are [in].''