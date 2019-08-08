Sarah Jessica Parker says the most important thing about lingerie is that it should be ''comfortable''.

The 54-year-old actress - who became a brand ambassador for Intimissimi in September 2018 - revealed underwear plays a vital role in helping her feel confident and making her feel like her ''best self''.

She said: ''''It's important to feel comfortable and feel your best self. I think most women who wear bras agree. Comfort, silhouette and no visible lines are key!''

The 'Sex And The City' star - who has son James, 16, and 10-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha with husband Matthew Broderick - can be seen dancing around in her underwear in the brand's new campaign to the 1962 Italian track 'Guarda Come Dondolo'.

She told PEOPLE: ''Dance plays a role in my life as I remain a devoted and enthusiastic audience and of course a great dancer in the kitchen with my children. The first time I heard the song, I loved it. We all did on the set.''

And Sarah went on to reveal she loves being part of the Intimissimi team because they understand her core family values.

She added: ''I love them - the family, the smart, creative, wonderful, talented team that I get to work with and for. Every engagement is fun, creative, beautifully handled.

''Like so many working people (more so mothers likely) I do my best, try to take care of my family first and hope that I'm offering my best efforts to all those who I love and who are colleagues.

''I'm very much inspired but so many millions of other working mothers who are doing so without the resources that I am fortunate to have to rely on.''