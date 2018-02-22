American actress Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that her children will have to ''duke it out'' among themselves for the clothes in her wardrobe.
The 52-year-old actress has her own clothing line and is considered to be a fashion icon, but Sarah has revealed that her three kids - twins Tabitha and Marion, eight, and son James Wilkie, 15 - will have to fight among themselves to determine who eventually gets her sought-after attire.
Sarah, who is married to actor Matthew Broderick, shared: ''I expect that at some point I will give them my shoes and my concern is that they're gonna be taller than me and they're gonna fit the shoes at the wrong time.
''They'll do with them what they want - they can give them away, share them with friends, sell them, have a stoop sale, whatever they want.''
Sarah has safely stored some of her most prized items of clothing, some of which hold a sentimental value to the actress.
But she explained that it's up to her children to determine who keeps hold of the particular pieces.
Speaking to People magazine, she quipped: ''I think things that I saved are obviously sentimental professionally or personally and they can do duke it out and figure that out.''
Meanwhile, Sarah previously revealed that in spite of her fashion icon status, she's not an especially keen shopper.
The actress - who played the part of Carrie Bradshaw on the iconic HBO series 'Sex and the City' - explained: ''I dress based on what I have. I'm not a huge shopper, but I love beautiful things.
''To be able to borrow them is ridiculously fortunate, and I enjoy every second of that. I have a pretty standard wardrobe, though I've got wonderful shoes. That's more so the case now. I genuinely don't know what people think of me or want from me.''
