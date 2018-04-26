Sarah Jessica Parker refuses to do non-English interviews, decides on people's lunch time and won't be filmed while she's eating.

The 'Divorce' star is being sued for breach of contract over a deal she had with Kat Florence Design for a new line of jewellery, because the company claim she failed to live up to her end of their agreement.

Included in the lawsuit was the terms of the deal, which stated there was to be no behind-the-scenes filming unless the actress personally consented to it.

The contract, which has been obtained by The Blast, stated: ''There will be no filming until she is camera ready and gives her verbal consent thereto, filming will stop upon request and there will no filming while eating or during breaks.''

During photoshoots, breaks were to be taken when the 53-year-old actress chose, including a one-hour lunch slot which would feature first class catering of Sarah's own choice of food and drink.

The former 'Sex and the City' star also wanted to choose her own glam squad, which would be paid for by the company, and they would be given their own trailer.

According to the contract, Sarah herself wanted a stand-alone trailer or dressing room with first-class facilities and an exclusive bathroom, while her hair, make-up and wardrobe would be in the other.

The actress wanted written approval over the media outlet and interviewer for promotional chats, and all questions had to be provided in advance.

The agreement stated: ''All interviews shall be conducted in the English language.''

When it came to travel, the 'Hocus Pocus' star - who has son James, 15, and twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta, eight, with husband Matthew Broderick - required first-class, round trip flights for herself and two guests, and a one-bedroom suite for herself, and two standard rooms for her guests on the same floor in first-class hotels.

She was to be met at the airports by a VIP greeter and given a $200 a da per diem, with her guests receiving $100 per day.

The company was responsible for providing the actress with full security on work days, which could not fall on travel days. The actress could also opt for a 24-hour rest period after international travel.

Sarah stopped Kat Florence Design from making life-sized cut-outs of her or having her face or name on window displays or shopping bags, and wanted final approval over them using any other celebrities or models.

She also had a provision to wear other brands of jewellery in public or to events, but could not promote them.

Meanwhile, the company had the right to terminate the contract if the star was convicted of a felony involving moral turpitude or if she committed an act of fraud which brought a substantial scandal.

While Kat has claimed Sarah made it difficult to schedule a launch event, refused to participate in promotional activity and refused to attend a London store opening in her lawsuit for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation. She is seeking unspecified damages, the actress' spokesperson claim it is the company who have done wrong.

Her representative said: ''Kat Florence reneged on their contract with Sarah Jessica Parker. They have refused to compensate her after fulfilling her contractual obligations and continue to use her image for advertising and publicity to promote their brand.''