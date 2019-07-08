Sarah Jessica Parker reported a ''big movie star'' for inappropriate behaviour.

The 54-year-old actress was left in a situation where she didn't feel ''powerful'' during filming on a mystery project, even though she had ''every right'' to call out the unnamed actor on their behaviour.

She told NPR's Fresh Air: ''I think no matter how evolved or how modern I thought I was...I didn't feel entirely in a position -- no matter what my role was on set -- I didn't feel as powerful as the man who was behaving inappropriately, which...strikes me as just stunning to say out loud, because there were plenty of occasions where it was happening and I was in a different position and I was as powerful.

''I mean, I had every right to say, 'This is inappropriate.' I could have felt safe in going to a superior.''

Sarah - who has son James, 16, and 10-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha with husband Matthew Broderick - ultimately reported her colleague to her agent, who warned producers they would arrange to have her taken off the project if things didn't change.

She added: ''And, in fact, I will say, when there was a situation with somebody and I did go to my agent -- because I felt I was no longer able to convey how uncomfortable this was making me, how inappropriate it was...within hours everything had changed...He said to them, 'If this continues, I have sent her a ticket, a one-way ticket out of this city' -- where I was shooting -- 'and she will not be returning.' ''

The 'Sex and the City' star admitted she didn't really think about her own experiences within the #MeToo movement until around six to eight months ago.

She said: ''I really just didn't allow it to consume me. To be honest, I don't know why I either wasn't courageous or more destroyed by some of the things that I was privy to, that I was on the receiving end of.''