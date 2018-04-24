Sarah Jessica Parker wants to ''redefine'' her feud with Kim Cattrall as she insists it is not a ''catfight''.
Sarah Jessica Parker wants to ''redefine'' her feud with Kim Cattrall.
The 'Sex In The City' star insists there is no ''catfight'' between herself and her former co-star as she has ''never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word''.
She said: ''I'd just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it ... I've always held Kim's work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there's not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it. That's the only thing I've ever said about it, you know?''
And whilst Sarah and her co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon are disappointed about not making another 'Sex In The City' movie, she has ''moved on''.
She added to Vulture: ''The three of us have shared our disappointment that we're not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it. But we still live in a free country where people get to make choices, and sometimes the answer is 'no,' and the only way to respond for me is to respect that. But, no, there is no catfight, there never has been a catfight.
''I've never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I. And I spent time with all of the women on the set. People need to recall that it wasn't just two women on the set fighting, because that just never happened. We are enormously proud of what we got to do ... We spent 10, 12 years of our life doing something that I really loved and I feel privileged to be part of and I don't want this to eclipse it or change its experience for that audience that was so good to us for so long.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
There are plenty of skilled people behind this female-empowerment movie, but the film badly botches...
Once again, Michael Patrick King packs four movies into two and a half hours, and...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Watch the trailer for Did You Hear About the Morgans? Meryl and Paul Morgan are...
Whenever you bring a popular TV series to the big screen, you always face one...
Smart PeopleClipsTake first glance at Miramax Films' latest film Smart People, In theaters on April...
Sometimes the title of a film can be quite telling. Before you even step foot...
The Family Stone wants to be many things. It wants to be funny and touching...