Sarah Jessica Parker claims being a parent feels like she's an ''old fashioned secretary'' because she has to organise everyone's schedule.
The 'Sex and the City' actress - who has son James, 15, and eight-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta with husband Matthew Broderick - finds raising her kids ''painful and exhilarating'' and mainly involved organising a number of different schedules.
She said: ''You're in a constant state of worrying about your children ... It's very painful and it's exhilarating. It's a really interesting way of living in the world. I read books differently, or I look at parents and children on the subway differently. I hear music differently or when I see something, I think, 'I wish Tabitha and Loretta were with me now and they could see this.' That's the good part.
''It's not for everybody--there's a lot that's really hard. It's exhausting and you're basically just cleaning up after people all day. You're one big, good, old-fashioned secretary.
''All I do is organise peoples' lives and get them here and there and all that. It's what I wanted and with that, though, comes witnessing somebody hopefully develop into a really interesting, decent person who contributes something.''
The 52-year-old actress spends a lot of time apart from her 57-year-old spouse because of their work commitments, but she thinks that has made thir marriage stronger.
She told Girlboss Radio: ''We have lives that allow us to be away and come back together. His work life takes him here, and mine takes me there. In some ways, I think that that's been enormously beneficial because we have so much to share in a way ...
''Relationships are hard. I always felt that I wanted to invest more. I love him and I think he's brilliant. I'm sure I annoy him. He annoys me sometimes. I'm enormously proud of the person he is.''
