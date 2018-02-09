Sarah Jessica Parker insists it was natural to send her condolences to Kim Cattrall following the death of her former co-star's brother.

The 52-year-old actress recently admitted she was left ''upset'' when her 'Sex and the City' castmate claimed she had a ''toxic'' relationship with the stars of the show and refused to be involved in a third movie.

But the troubles between them were forgotten earlier this when Kim, 61, revealed her younger brother Christopher had been found dead, shortly after alerting her fans to the fact he'd gone missing, as the tragedy made Sarah Jessica reach out to her former pal via Instagram.

She said of her ''love and condolences'' message: ''If somebody in your life, whether you're in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it's involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you're thinking about them.''

While Kim has ruled herself out of starring in a third 'SATC' movie with Sarah Jessica, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the 'Divorce' actress told fans not to rule out the possibility of another film just yet.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We've not had that specific conversation, but I mean, I think everybody's inclined to consider it.

''In all sincerity, there has not been a real post-it not happening. There's really not been a substantive conversation.

''I think we all feel enormously lucky to have had the experience we had together - Kim, Kristin, Cynthia and myself.

''That's been really meaningful to us. Whether we get to tell another chapter of that story, I don't know. We'll see.''

But for now, the actress - who has son James, 15, and eight-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta with husband Matthew Broderick - is focusing on her role in 'Divorce' and is thankful her real life family are different to the one she has on the show.

She joked: ''I'm hoping [my kids] aren't quite as sullen or quite contrarian as my daughter is on the show, but thus far I've managed.

''I have a 15-year-old son, so I have to say up until this point, he's pretty manageable. We all have moods, right? But he's not been terribly problematic so far. But I have twin daughters and that I'm afraid of.''