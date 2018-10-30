Sarah Jessica Parker has insisted she's ''not in a fight'' with Kim Cattrall, because she isn't doing anything to respond to her former co-star's comments.
The 53-year-old actress has slammed the idea of there being a ''catfight'' between her and her former 'Sex and the City' co-star - who has made scathing comments about Sarah Jessica in the past year - as she has ''never fought'' with the 62-year-old star.
Speaking to 'Extra', Sarah Jessica said: ''If one more person calls this a catfight ... I'm not in a fight.
''I never fought with Kim. I don't have to send any gifts to Kim, because I've never done anything. She has felt perfectly comfortable to say lots of things. That's the beauty of living in a democracy, but I have no apologies, meaning, this isn't a catfight.
''This is someone who chose to talk about something and myself, I remain grateful for her work and the role she played on and off camera for all the years we spent together.''
Kim and Sarah Jessica were reported to be in feud after it was claimed Kim had been the cause of the third 'Sex and the City' movie being cancelled, due to her alleged diva demands on set.
The actress then publicly slammed Sarah Jessica by claiming she had a ''toxic'' relationship with her, and later accused her of ''exploiting'' her tragedy after Sarah Jessica sent her condolences to Kim when her brother passed away.
Kim said: ''My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.
''Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona. (sic)''
