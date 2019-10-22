'Sex and the City' star Sarah Jessica Parker has admitted she hates shopping.
Sarah Jessica Parker hates shopping.
The 54-year-old actress - who is best-known for playing Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO series 'Sex and the City' - has revealed she suffers anxiety whenever she heads to the shops.
Sarah - whose on-screen character was a notoriously enthusiastic shopper - told the Australian radio show 'Fifi, Fev & Byron': ''I'm not a crazy shopper. And haven't been for many years. I think I used to be a little more so.
''Shopping sometimes can give me anxiety, like, I feel bad.''
Sarah admitted to over-thinking her purchases, revealing she'll often ask herself whether she really needs the item or if she'll even like it in five years' time.
Meanwhile, Sarah recently insisted it's important for her children to see her enjoying her work.
The actress - who has twins Marion and Tabitha, ten, and James, 16, with her husband Matthew Broderick - doesn't place too much emphasis on success because she wants her kids to have ''experiences'' and to make the most of their time.
She said: ''I think what's important for them to see is that I like being a working person, and it's hard and it's interesting to me.
''I'm a curious person. Really, what I like to share with them is being curious has rewards and they don't come immediately. It's an accumulation of curiosity and asking questions and seeking out opportunities.
''But what I want to tell them is curiosity is the gateway to all sorts of things you might never have imagined.
''And success is not the destination point for me and I don't want them to focus on success because I think it's come to me too much.
''The destination is having experiences, learning how to be with other people and what are coping mechanisms in a challenging day.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
There are plenty of skilled people behind this female-empowerment movie, but the film badly botches...
Once again, Michael Patrick King packs four movies into two and a half hours, and...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Watch the trailer for Did You Hear About the Morgans? Meryl and Paul Morgan are...
Whenever you bring a popular TV series to the big screen, you always face one...
Smart PeopleClipsTake first glance at Miramax Films' latest film Smart People, In theaters on April...
Sometimes the title of a film can be quite telling. Before you even step foot...
The Family Stone wants to be many things. It wants to be funny and touching...