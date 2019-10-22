Sarah Jessica Parker hates shopping.

The 54-year-old actress - who is best-known for playing Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO series 'Sex and the City' - has revealed she suffers anxiety whenever she heads to the shops.

Sarah - whose on-screen character was a notoriously enthusiastic shopper - told the Australian radio show 'Fifi, Fev & Byron': ''I'm not a crazy shopper. And haven't been for many years. I think I used to be a little more so.

''Shopping sometimes can give me anxiety, like, I feel bad.''

Sarah admitted to over-thinking her purchases, revealing she'll often ask herself whether she really needs the item or if she'll even like it in five years' time.

Meanwhile, Sarah recently insisted it's important for her children to see her enjoying her work.

The actress - who has twins Marion and Tabitha, ten, and James, 16, with her husband Matthew Broderick - doesn't place too much emphasis on success because she wants her kids to have ''experiences'' and to make the most of their time.

She said: ''I think what's important for them to see is that I like being a working person, and it's hard and it's interesting to me.

''I'm a curious person. Really, what I like to share with them is being curious has rewards and they don't come immediately. It's an accumulation of curiosity and asking questions and seeking out opportunities.

''But what I want to tell them is curiosity is the gateway to all sorts of things you might never have imagined.

''And success is not the destination point for me and I don't want them to focus on success because I think it's come to me too much.

''The destination is having experiences, learning how to be with other people and what are coping mechanisms in a challenging day.''