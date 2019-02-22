Sarah Jessica Parker had to ''try to figure out'' how to ''stand up for herself'' on movie sets.
The 'Sex and the City' star - who has kids James, 16, and nine-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha with Matthew Broderick - has experienced her ''share'' of harassment on film sets and it has taught her to always make sure she is ''comfortable'' in any environment.
Asked if she had experienced harassment at work, she told the i newspaper: ''Yeah, I've had my share of it. I've had nothing happen that can compare with some of the most harrowing stories that we've all heard, but I've certainly had to try to figure out how to stand up for myself or at least try to feel comfortable... Be heard to the degree that I can do my work.
''It wasn't rampant but I was certainly aware it's been a cultural, endemic problem for a long time. Even if I wasn't on the receiving end of it, that didn't make me unaware of it.''
The 53-year-old star also opened up about her 2018 movie 'Here and Now', in which she plays New York jazz singer, Vivienne, who discovers she has a terminal illness, and Sarah Jessica ''loved every second'' of doing a low-budget movie that never had a ''wasted moment''.
She added: ''I loved every second [of 'Here and Now']. Everybody was there because they wanted to be. There wasn't a wasted moment. There wasn't a hair-and-make-up trailer. I got ready in the back of cars and strangers' apartments and ran from one location to the next. We all just grabbed lunch and kept working.''
And the experience made her fight to push down the cost of creating a third 'Sex and the City' film.
She said: ''We were in the process of boarding Sex and the City 3, right when I finished this movie, and I kept telling my producing partners on that film... They said, 'We're fighting for those 53 [shooting] days.' I said, 'We don't need 53 days! We don't need 48 days! We only need 35 days.'''
The actress confessed that 'Sex and the City 3' was supposed to happen until producers ''pulled the plug'' amid her public feud with co-star Kim Cattrall.
Opening up about if there will be a 'Sex and the City' sequel, she replied: ''No. This was before the studio pulled the plug, because of what happened with Kim.''
