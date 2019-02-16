Sarah Jessica Parker has been speaking to Andy Cohen on an almost-daily basis since he became a dad.

The 50-year-old TV star became a father for the first time on February 4, when he had a son called Benjamin via a surrogate, and Sarah has admitted she's been trying to offer as much support as possible to her showbiz pal.

She shared: ''We've talked almost daily since the decision [to have a baby] was made.

''He's the kind of person who takes care of every detail immediately - very organised, very committed and loyal.''

The 'Sex and the City' star - who has kids James, 16, and nine-year-olds Marion and Tabitha with Matthew Broderick - admitted that becoming a dad for the first time marked the ''closing of a chapter'' for Andy.

She told People: ''It definitely felt like the closing of a chapter - a way of celebrating the life he had made for himself and the new life that he was making.''

Earlier this month, Andy acknowledged he will be ''forever indebted'' to his surrogate.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' presenter - who is the first openly gay host of an American late-night talk show - praised the ''incredible'' woman who gave him the ''ultimate gift'' of becoming a dad.

He said: ''[I] worked with an organisation that helps you find the egg donor and the surrogate, and you kind of package the whole process.

''I worked with an incredible surrogate. She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don't understand why. It's a voluntary process, obviously.

''My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life. So I'll be forever indebted to her.''