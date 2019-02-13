Sarah Jessica Parker fronts the new Fendi campaign to relaunch their legendary baguette handbag and reprises her role as the iconic 'Sex and the City' character, Carrie Bradshaw.
Sarah Jessica Parker is fronting the new Fendi campaign relaunching their legendary baguette handbag.
The 53-year-old actress has reprised her iconic 'Sex and the City' character, Carrie Bradshaw - whom she last played in the second spin-off movie in 2010 - in the Italian fashion houses new video campaign about the return of their most iconic handbag to date, the Fendi baguette.
The short video pays homage to an iconic 'Sex and the City' scene, and shows four Fendi-clad friends - inspired by the HBO series - running around New York City looking for the purple sequinned bag, however when they ask the shop assistant, he tells them a lady has just bought it.
The four fashionistas - who are influencers Caroline Daur, Natasha Lau, Ebonee Davis and Melissa Martinez - then see Parker as Bradshaw walking with the highly coveted bag and immediately stop her to say: ''Ma'am, I need that bag!''
Schooling the women on what the iconic accessory is, Parker simply turns and replies ''Oh, this isn't a bag. It's a Baguette.''
The blonde beauty previously reprised her iconic role last month for a Stella Artois commercial in aid of non-profit Water.org.
She told HuffPost: ''It's been a while. It was really fun. Slightly peculiar in the best possible way. It was especially meaningful because the purpose was to amplify this initiative.''
Sarah agreed to get on board because of both the creativity of the advert and the cause itself.
She said: ''I think just being right and clever about how they wanted to present Carrie for this particular idea -- I relied upon their good taste and the subversive nature of it.
''I think it's smart. ... In the past, you have a script and you have all the words you need to remind you if you've been away for a while. But this felt like an alternate universe. I was surrounded by smart and good people. It was really easy and really fun.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
There are plenty of skilled people behind this female-empowerment movie, but the film badly botches...
Once again, Michael Patrick King packs four movies into two and a half hours, and...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Watch the trailer for Did You Hear About the Morgans? Meryl and Paul Morgan are...
Whenever you bring a popular TV series to the big screen, you always face one...
Smart PeopleClipsTake first glance at Miramax Films' latest film Smart People, In theaters on April...
Sometimes the title of a film can be quite telling. Before you even step foot...
The Family Stone wants to be many things. It wants to be funny and touching...