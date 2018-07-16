Sarah Hyland took her boyfriend, Wells Adams, to her high school reunion.

The 'Bachelorette' star insists his agreement to accompany his 27-year-old girlfriend to catch up with her teenage friends was proof of how much he ''loves'' her because he didn't even attend his own school reunion.

Alongside a picture of some of Sarah's pals, Wells wrote on his Instagram Story: ''Sara's high school friends are cool.''

''Do you want to know what love is? Love is going to your girlfriend's high school reunion when you never even went to your own high school reunion.''

Meanwhile, Wells recently described his relationship with the 'Modern Family' star - who he has been dating since October 2017 - as ''weirdly normal''.

He said: ''It's been really weirdly normal. That question gets asked a lot because you expect the answer to be like it's crazy because it's in the spotlight but for whatever reason, it's been really nice and normal and wonderful.''

Sarah and Wells met over social media, when the reality TV star messaged her to tell her how ''funny'' he thought she was.

She previously said: ''We had tweeted each other because I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, 'That's really cute!'

''I was single, obviously, and was like, 'This is really awesome. You're being very forward and it's sexy and not aggressive, but very confident and sexy,' and I liked that.''

And the brunette beauty previously revealed that her beau is the only person who finds her funny, as the happy couple have a similar sense of humour.

She said: ''I don't know. I'm just ... I think I'm hysterical when I'm really not. I'll be like, 'This is an amazing bit that I have to put on my Instagram Story.' But the thing about Instagram Story is you don't get responses, so I don't know if people actually like them or not! I think the only person who actually somewhat finds me funny is my boyfriend. Thank God!''