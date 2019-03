Sarah Hyland credits her 'Modern Family' co-stars for helping her through her health struggles.

The 28-year-old actress feels really lucky to have her co-stars in her life as she battles with kidney dysplasia, which has led her to have two kidney transplants.

She said: ''Being at work is so amazing to me because it's what I love. The cast is amazing, the crew is amazing... Most of our crew members have been with us since day one, so I've really grown up with these people. I've seen them get married and have kids and all of that. They always can tell if I'm not feeling well. Even our props guy or someone like that will be like, 'I'm here if you need anything. I can tell and I know you don't like to complain, but if you need anything, just let me know.' They've been really amazing to me.''

And Sarah praised the ''sisterhood'' between herself and the female members of the cast.

She added to Good Morning America: ''This sisterhood that I have with these girls is just amazing. And also dogs are the greatest thing ever to happen in the entire world.

''You have to actively stay positive throughout things. It can take a toll on your mental health and your body, but as long as you surround yourself with the right people and stay positive, you just - yeah. But I'm good.''

Sarah previously admitted she was ''very close'' to taking her own life during her health battle.

She said: ''I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody's fault. I didn't want to write it down on paper because I didn't want anybody to find it. That's how serious I was ... It ended up being myself that got me out of that. I had to do it on my own. I told myself I had to do it on my own.''