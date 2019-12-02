Sarah Hyland has paid an emotional tribute to her cousin on the anniversary of his death.

The 'Modern Family' actress hit out at the ''senseless and reckless'' drunk driver who caused the crash that killed 14-year-old Trevor Canady as he drove to a choir event in Nebraska with his father, Bryan Canaday, last December.

Sarah wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday (01.12.19): ''Thinking about my family today. Exactly one year ago my little cousin was killed by a drunk driver.

''A senseless and reckless act took away a beautiful soul. You'll forever be in our hearts and in the sunsets. Love you Trevor.''

Jeffrey Eggeling was jailed for the maximum of 43-53 years in prison in September over the crash.

He had driven through a red light at 69mph in a 45mph and was under the influence of alcohol when he hit Bryan and Trevor's car.

The 37 year old - who had two prior DUI charges - had pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury.

He won't be eligible for parole until he has served more than 21 years behind bars.

Both Bryan and Trevor's mother, Becky Canaday, gave emotional speeches during the man's sentencing.

The teenager's father - who suffered head and facial injuries in the crash - said: ''There is a ... weight on my soul that will never leave me. It makes some days totally unbearable to get out of bed. But I do because that is what Trevor would want me to do.

''I fear that this weight will crush me one day. There are still days that I come home from work and I start to call upstairs, 'Trevor, I'm home,' only to hear my brain tell me that I will not hear an answer from him again.''