Sarah Hyland joked that her ''ovaries'' are ''destroyed'' after seeing a picture of her fiancé Wells Adams holding a baby.

The 'Modern Family' star's future husband shared the adorable snap on Instagram and admitted in the caption that his fiancee would get broody seeing him cradle the newborn.

He wrote: ''Uncle Bub actively destroying @sarahhyland 's ovaries. (sic)''

And just as he predicted, Sarah commented with four heart eye emojis, before she added: ''Consider them destroyed.''

The 35-year-old reality star popped the question to the 28-year-old actress on vacation in Fiji last week.

Wells whisked Sarah off to a private island to propose and had the ring hidden in a drone, and also had something else concealed - a photographer, who was waiting to capture the big moment.

He said: ''All of a sudden. He f***ing scurries out from the bushes and he's like, 'Snap, snap, snap, snap, snap!' Sarah is like, 'What is happening!? Then all of a sudden we were in a cool engagement shoot.''

The dark-haired hunk admitted he'd been ''freaking out'' at the thought of the one-of-a-kind oval cut Lorraine Schwartz sparkler going missing, either while travelling or once they'd got to their idyllic holiday spot.

He said: ''Guys, for the most part, are not used to having expensive pieces of jewelley around them.

''So, it freaks us out just in general. Also, for me, we were travelling across the ocean, so that's even more stress of like, 'What happens if someone steals my bag or something?'

''Everyone is like, 'Are you so happy?' And I was so happy but I'm also so happy I'm not in charge of that very nice ring. There's too much pressure!''

The former 'Bachelorette' star admitted Sarah was expecting a proposal - but his ''frumpy'' outfit that evening ''threw her off'' the idea it was imminent.

He said: ''I think she thought it was happening and then right before we left, I was dressed pretty frumpy.

''I was like, 'Is this t-shirt OK?' And she was like, 'You're wearing a t-shirt?' That threw her off a little bit. Listen, Sarah's a smart girl. She knew what was happening.''

The couple - who had been dating for two years before getting engaged - are not planning to rush into getting married.

Wells said: ''We haven't figured out anything. Phase one was just, like, get engaged. We're still in Phase one.''