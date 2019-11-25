Sarah Hyland has had a ''lifestyle detox'' ahead of her new collaboration with No B.S. Skin Care.
The 'Modern Family' star has teamed up with No B.S. Skin Care for a new campaign, after deciding she wanted to ''take control'' of what she puts ''in and on her body''.
She said: ''Staying healthy is important to me, and that means taking control of what I put in and on my body. My lifestyle detox started with clean eating, but when I realised how many toxins were hidden in the products I used every day, I knew I had to make a big switch. My fans wanted in on the process, so the pressure was on to find something really good - for me and for them.
''No B.S. resonated with me because their products are made with good-for-you ingredients that actually improve skin health. My No B.S. regimen has four powerful basics you can use every day to clean up your skincare game. My hope is that everyone who tries it will feel so good in their skin that they don't mind going makeup-free.''
Sarah has worked with No B.S. Skin Care to put together a skincare regimen bundle.
Diana Briceno, CEO of No B.S. Skin Care, added: ''Sarah's story really resonated with our team and our brand because like so many of our customers, she realised that what she ate, drank, and used on her skin could contribute to toxins building up her body. At No B.S., we love sharing stories like Sarah's to bring awareness to the importance of clean beauty ingredients and products. This is exactly why she is the perfect partner to inspire people to take control of their own health, and cut out all of the unnecessary, toxic B.S. they don't need, starting with their skin care.''
