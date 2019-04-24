Sarah Hyland has been in a ''more anxiety ridden place'' recently because of her health struggles.

The 'Modern Family' star admits she has been trying to ''balance'' the ''mental, emotional and physical'' sides of her life as she copes with her health battles - which includes kidney dysplasia and endometriosis.

She said: ''It really is this balance of mental, emotional and physical reality. So if you're feeling mentally and emotionally drained, or if you are in a very dark space, you have to pull the string on the other side to lift you up out of that. I haven't really been able to work out the past four months. It's just been putting me in a more anxiety ridden place. You have all of these plans and something happens where you're not able to do it.''

And the 28-year-old actress wants to take back control of the things in her life that she can.

She added to People magazine: ''It's been a big transformation for me, not only health wise, but emotionally, physically and mentally. If you don't have control in some areas of your life, you need to be able to take control of the other ones that you can do.''

Sarah had previously confessed she was ''very close'' to taking her own life during her health battle.

She said: ''I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody's fault. I didn't want to write it down on paper because I didn't want anybody to find it. That's how serious I was ... It ended up being myself that got me out of that. I had to do it on my own. I told myself I had to do it on my own.''