Sarah Hyland has showed off her tattoo of a dinosaur, which she got on her bottom.
Sarah Hyland has got a dinosaur tattoo on her bottom.
The 'Modern Family' star showed off her new inking as she partied with friends over the weekend to mark Labor Day.
Sharing a picture of her and her best friend with matching tattoos, she wrote: ''We believe in dinosaurs #dinobootybabies (sic)''
And her friend, Katie Welch, shared the same picture and captioned it: ''When you and your bestie got that T-Rex Booty Tat #dinobootybabies #ifyougotitflauntit (sic)''
It comes after it was claimed Sarah had split from her boyfriend Dominic Sherwood.
A source said at the time: ''Hyland and Sherwood will remain friends, but notes that their relationship has simply ran its course.''
The news came as a shock to their fans as Sarah had previously gushed about how Dominic was her ''rock''.
She wrote: ''The best thing to hold onto in life is each other ... Happy Birthday @domsherwood. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily basis to be a better person. To not take things too seriously. And to remember the little things. You're my rock. (sic)''
And in another post, Sarah gushed about her beau.
She wrote: ''When you can't stop smiling because of how proud you are of your man @domsherwood for not only being phenomenal on an amazing tv show but for tying his own bow tie #myboyfriendisbasicallyjamesbond #yesimatchedmydresstohissuit (sic)''
Meanwhile, Sarah previously credited her slim frame to weightlifting.
She explained: ''I don't want to have a skinny look, I want to have muscle. I do a lot of weight lifting. Not big weights or anything like that, but I like to do some strength training so I can be strong.
''I started back working out 'cause I was, like, 'the holiday's have been rough on me!' What did I get up to on New Year's Eve? Well I went to my friend Vanessa's house and we had a lot of pizza and stomped on the pizza box because it was so big. So we did the whole countdown, we all had fun and we danced. Then I went to an after party.''
There are some brilliant new shows and films hitting Netflix in September, 2017.
Rose Hathaway is formidable half human half vampire with only one purpose in life; to...
Rose Hathaway is a dhampir which means that she is half human and half vampire....