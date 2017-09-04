Sarah Hyland has got a dinosaur tattoo on her bottom.

The 'Modern Family' star showed off her new inking as she partied with friends over the weekend to mark Labor Day.

Sharing a picture of her and her best friend with matching tattoos, she wrote: ''We believe in dinosaurs #dinobootybabies (sic)''

And her friend, Katie Welch, shared the same picture and captioned it: ''When you and your bestie got that T-Rex Booty Tat #dinobootybabies #ifyougotitflauntit (sic)''

It comes after it was claimed Sarah had split from her boyfriend Dominic Sherwood.

A source said at the time: ''Hyland and Sherwood will remain friends, but notes that their relationship has simply ran its course.''

The news came as a shock to their fans as Sarah had previously gushed about how Dominic was her ''rock''.

She wrote: ''The best thing to hold onto in life is each other ... Happy Birthday @domsherwood. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily basis to be a better person. To not take things too seriously. And to remember the little things. You're my rock. (sic)''

And in another post, Sarah gushed about her beau.

She wrote: ''When you can't stop smiling because of how proud you are of your man @domsherwood for not only being phenomenal on an amazing tv show but for tying his own bow tie #myboyfriendisbasicallyjamesbond #yesimatchedmydresstohissuit (sic)''

Meanwhile, Sarah previously credited her slim frame to weightlifting.

She explained: ''I don't want to have a skinny look, I want to have muscle. I do a lot of weight lifting. Not big weights or anything like that, but I like to do some strength training so I can be strong.

''I started back working out 'cause I was, like, 'the holiday's have been rough on me!' What did I get up to on New Year's Eve? Well I went to my friend Vanessa's house and we had a lot of pizza and stomped on the pizza box because it was so big. So we did the whole countdown, we all had fun and we danced. Then I went to an after party.''