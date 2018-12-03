Sarah Hyland's 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday has been killed in a car crash, and the 'Modern Family' star has alleged a drunk driver was responsible for the teen's death.
Sarah Hyland is mourning the loss of her 14-year-old cousin - and alleges he was killed by a drunk driver.
The 'Modern Family' star has taken to her Instagram Stories to reveal her relative, Trevor, has died in a car crash, and the 28-year-old actress claims the teen was ejected from the car he was a passenger in on Saturday (01.12.18), despite him wearing a seatbelt.
Sarah has encouraged her six million followers to donate to Trevor's GoFundMe page, which is aiming to fund his funeral and medical expenses.
She wrote: ''This is my 14 year old cousin Trevor. Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries. (sic)''
The 'Scary Movie 5' star has donated $1,000 to the cause, which has raised more than $25,800 at the time of writing.
The page was set up by Tessa Canaday, her sister Zoee and mum Becky, the siblings and mother of Trevor and daughters and wife of his dad Bryan, who is ''recovering physically'' following the crash.
Trevor's GoFundMe reads: ''On Saturday 12/1 Trevor and his dad were driving to a show choir event and were involved in a serious car accident due to a drunk driver.
''His dad, Bryan, is recovering physically, but sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven.
''We are looking to help his mom, Becky, with funeral and hospital expenses in any way we can! We hope to have the funeral entirely covered and then will move forward with covering medical expenses from keeping Trevor stable and from dads surgery's and rest at the hospital (UNMC).
''We will be getting the money to Mom (Becky) as soon as possible with the help of all of you by her being the beneficiary and depositing money into her account to relieve her worries as much as we can. (sic)''
Sarah's 'Modern Family' co-stars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould also shared details of the GoFundMe page on their Instagram Stories.
According to TV station KMTV, police arrested 36-year-old Jeffrey Eggeling on suspicion of driving under the influence and fleeing from the scene of the crash.
