Sarah Hyland's boyfriend Wells Adams has ''changed her life for the better''.

The 'Modern Family' actress recently revealed she underwent a second kidney transplant two years ago when her younger brother was found to be a match after her first - which saw her father give her his kidney - failed, and admitted feeling like a burden to her family had left her ''contemplating suicide''.

Sarah began dating former 'Bachelorette' star Wells just three days before her second operation, and sources say he's been ''incredibly supportive'' of her health struggles, and has helped her get back on her feet.

An insider told People magazine: ''Wells is so good to her. He's been incredibly supportive. Wells has 100 percent changed Sarah's life for the better. They are very much in love.''

Sarah, 28, revealed her health battle during an interview for SELF, where she said she felt as though she had ''failed'' her family after her body rejected the kidney donated by her father.

She said: ''When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not.

''But it does. For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad... I had gone through [my whole life] of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for.''

And during the interview, the actress praised Wells for supporting her throughout her health battle.

She added: ''He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.''

Following her confession, Wells then took to Instagram to post a loving message of support to Sarah, as he noted she'd suffered a tough few weeks after also losing her 14-year-old cousin who was tragically killed in an alleged motor vehicle homicide.

He wrote: ''This beautiful specimen has had a tough couple of weeks. I'm here to remind you @sarahhyland that there is light amongst all the darkness. If you ever doubt that, just look at this picture and remember how awesome we are. Throw on some sweats, order some Postmates and put on Home Alone. I'll be home soon. (sic)''