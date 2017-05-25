Sarah Hyland has been on ''bed rest'' for the last ''few months''.

The 26-year-old actress has spoken out about concern over her weight, slamming claims she has been ''promoting anorexia'' and insisted her current slender physique is a result of an undisclosed health issue.

She said: ''I'd like to address something that has not only been brought up on Twitter but has been heavily discussed by all of you in my Instagram comments. That something is my weight. I normally don't comment on things like this because it draws attention to those trying to spread negativity but I'm here to explain a few things and spread love. Here goes...I haven't had the greatest year. Maybe one day I'll talk about it but for now, I'd like my privacy. I will say this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes.

''I have been told I can't work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I am an activist for activity (and for eating junk food in bed but it's all about balance right?). I love to be outdoors. I love to be STRONG. (I'll be using that word a lot). Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically.

''I am not a fan of 'being skinny' which many of you have told me that I am too much of. 'Eat a burger, your head is bigger than your body and that's disgusting' and you're right! I should eat a burger! Cause they're f***ing delicious! But guess what. I do. And again, you're right. No one's head should be bigger than their body but considering I've basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I've lost a lot of muscle mass.

''My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like.

''I write this because I've been accused of promoting anorexia in, ironically enough, an anti-bullying post. And I want young girls to know that's not my intention.''

The 'Modern Family' actress - who underwent a kidney transplant in 2012 - reassured fans she is ''working hard'' to try and be as strong and healthy as possible and insisted comments about her weight won't get her down as she knows she will never please everyone.

She continued in a post on Twitter: ''I'm working hard to maintain my weight by eating as much protein as possible and continue to be strong and healthy. There's no need to worry. I've been down before and I'll probably be down again in my lifetime but I'm steadfast and solid and will conquer my obstacles.

''It's never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one's arms.

''But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be.

''I don't mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life.

''My self confidence is not rendered from your comments. Because I will always be too fat. I will always be too skinny. I will never have enough curves to be called a woman.

''I'm a 26 year old woman who goes through more than you could imagine on a daily basis. But I work hard. I love hard. And I got to where I am because I am STRONG and didn't give up.

''I am grateful for the life I live and you should be too.''