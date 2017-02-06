Sarah Hyland's boyfriend is her ''rock''.

The 'Modern Family' star posted a sweet message for her beau Dominic Sherwood to mark his 27th birthday.

Captioning a picture of the pair looking loved up on the red carpet, she wrote: ''The best thing to hold onto in life is each other ... Happy Birthday @domsherwood. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily basis to be a better person. To not take things too seriously. And to remember the little things. You're my rock. (sic)''

And the pair are certainly not shy about flaunting their romance on social media.

Last week, the 26-year-old actress uploaded a photograph of her visiting Dominic in Toronto, where he is currently filming US TV show 'Shadowhunters'.

Captioning the picture of the pair wrapping up warm in their winter coats, she shared: ''I've missed the cold ... and I guess @domsherwood too #to (sic)''

The couple also attended the Golden Globes together last month, where they matched their outfits to each other's, with Sarah confessing she took the lead from Dom.

Uploading a photograph of them stopping for photographers on the red carpet, she wrote: ''When you can't stop smiling because of how proud you are of your man @domsherwood for not only being phenomenal on an amazing tv show but for tying his own bow tie #myboyfriendisbasicallyjamesbond #yesimatchedmydresstohissuit (sic)''

Despite being in different countries for their work commitments, Sarah and Dom try and spend as much time together as possible.

In a series of photographs from celebrations for Christmas, Thanksgiving and Sarah's birthday, she wrote: ''All I want for Christmas is..... to be able to eat all the pizza in the world and still have abs without having to workout.... oh yeah and you @domsherwood ...

''The perfect Birthday/Thanksgiving, very thankful to have @domsherwood back :) (sic)''