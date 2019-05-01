Sarah Hyland's medical problems caused her hair to fall out and it's now growing back curly.
The 28-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Haley Dunphy in 'Modern Family' - has been seen recently with her hair in a curlier style than usual, but she's revealed that's her ''natural'' locks and she previously had to wear extensions on the show as a result of the side effects from treatment she's undergone for kidney dysplasia and endometriosis.
She said: ''This is just my natural hair. I just had extensions in for 'Modern Family'.
''With medications and stuff, it can make your hair fall out. So I had extensions put in for Haley to hide any of that loss.''
And Sarah admitted she was taken by surprise by her new curls - and still doesn't really know how to style them.
She added to Refinery29: ''My hair that's growing back now is much curlier than what it used to be. It's like I'm four years old now, I guess.
''I wear it curly because I don't know how to do my hair.
''I try to blow it out, and it's just a frizzy mess. It looks like an avant-garde runway look.''
Sarah recently admitted she has been in a ''more anxiety-ridden place'' recently as a result of her health issues.
She said: ''It really is this balance of mental, emotional and physical reality. So if you're feeling mentally and emotionally drained, or if you are in a very dark space, you have to pull the string on the other side to lift you up out of that. I haven't really been able to work out the past four months.
''It's just been putting me in a more anxiety ridden place. You have all of these plans and something happens where you're not able to do it.''
