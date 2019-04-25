Sarah Hyland ''leans on'' her boyfriend Wells Adams for support.

The 'Modern Family' actress met her boyfriend just three days before she underwent her second kidney transplant in September 2017, five years after her body rejected the first one she'd had as a result of her battle with kidney dysplasia.

And after revealing her secret second transplant last year, Sarah has said she now relies heavily on Wells for support, as she considers herself lucky to have him by her side.

She said: ''I lean on my boyfriend.''

The 28-year-old actress says meeting Wells so close to her transplant date ''set a tone'' for their romance, and says the beginning of their relationship was like a ''trial by fire'' to see if the 'Bachelorette' star could cope with her health battle.

She added to People magazine: ''It definitely set a tone of: this is my life. If you can handle the fire, great. If you can't, goodbye.

''We kind of did a trial by fire. Our very first date was the night before the Emmy party [in September 2017]. I just threw him in a room of really big people and he handled it like a champ. Then another trial by fire, like, 'Hey, I just had a lifesaving surgery, will you fly to LA and come over and hang out at my house and make me tacos? Thanks.' ''

Sarah's comments come after she previously praised Wells for his support throughout her health battle in 2017.

She said: ''He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.''

And sources say Wells has helped ''change'' Sarah's life.

They said: ''Wells is so good to her. He's been incredibly supportive. Wells has 100 percent changed Sarah's life for the better. They are very much in love.''