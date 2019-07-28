Sarah Hyland is already ''stalking'' bridal Instagram accounts.

The 'Modern Family' actress got engaged to Wells Adams just over a week ago, but it seems she's wasting no time when it comes to starting to plan their big day, as she admitted she's already looking at Instagram accounts for inspiration.

In an Instagram Story while she and Wells are away from home attending another wedding, the 28-year-old beauty said: ''While Wells goes and does the rehearsal part of this wedding that we're at, I'm totally not lying in bed stalking wedding and bridal Instagram accounts while watching 'Say Yes to the Dress'. No not me. I'm not doing that. What are you talking about.''

Sarah's comments come after it was recently reported that Wells - who proposed earlier this month during a vacation in Fiji - is a ''breath of fresh air'' for the actress.

A source said: ''Wells is like a breath of fresh air for Sarah. He's a good person from a good family. And they balance each other out.''

Sarah met the 'Bachelor in Paradise' bartender shortly before she underwent surgery for a kidney transplant - which she needed after her first transplant failed - and the hunky reality star is said to be ''exactly what she needs''.

The insider added: ''She has been through so much in her life, from her health, to relationships that didn't work out. Wells is exactly what she needs.

''They had their first date just days before her second kidney surgery, and he never faltered. Then, when she had another hospital stint [in June], he left the set of 'Paradise' to be by her side. He is 100 percent there for her.''

Sarah previously said she feels ''beautiful'' when she's around Wells, because he's seen her at her ''worst''.

She said: ''He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.''