Sarah Hyland is engaged.

The 28-year-old actress is set to marry her boyfriend Wells Adams, 34, in the near future after he popped the question on a beach recently after a year of dating.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Modern Family' star uploaded a collage of photographs from the proposal and wrote: ''That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff @wellsadams (sic).''

The couple first sparked speculation they were dating over Halloween in 2017 when they dressed up in co-ordinated costumers from 'Stranger Things'.

They then confirmed they were dating at the beginning of November but they were forced to make things work long-distance for a while as Wells lived in Nashville and Sarah resided in Los Angeles.

However, in August last year, Wells moved across to California to be with Sarah.

The couple have certainly proved their strength as Sarah recently said that her health issues get her down but she's able to cope with her beau by her side.

She said: ''He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital. He's seen me at my worst. He was there through all of that. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.''

The brunette beauty is no stranger to spending time in hospital as she suffers with kidney dysplasia, a condition that means her kidneys did not develop properly when she was in the womb and frequently form painful cysts, and has had two kidney transplants in the past.

She also has endometriosis - a painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside the uterus grows outside the uterus - and has had multiple surgeries for that too.