Sarah Hyland is engaged to her ''forever person.''

The 28-year-old actress is set to tie the knot with her beau Wells Adams, 34, in the near future after he popped the question in July, and she can't believe how quickly time has gone since their first date at the Emmys after-party two years ago.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Modern Family' star uploaded a photograph of her and Wells at the Emmys over the weekend and captioned it: ''A little over two years ago we had our first date at this #emmys party. Now at our third time attending, we're engaged. It's amazing how fast time flies when you meet your forever person. My only regret is that we have ZERO pictures from the night that changed my life. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams (sic).''

The couple got on like a house on fire during their first date and bonded on an ''emotional and intellectual'' level first as they were unable to get physical because Sarah had her second kidney transplant not long after.

She said previously: ''I had all these health issues at the very beginning of our relationship. We had two dates before the surgery, and then I was just on massive amounts of painkillers in the hospital, FaceTiming him all hours of the day and night. He still liked me after that somehow.

''So it definitely brought us closer together and forced us to have a relationship that was very serious from the start. It was completely not normal, because we were not allowed to do certain things for a while.

''Health wise, [because of] the surgery, can't really do it. We weren't able to have that physical part of the relationship like you normally have in the beginning, so that bonded us on an emotional and intellectual level much faster.

''We actually became an official couple before we were even that physical. That just goes to show what kind of relationship we do have.''