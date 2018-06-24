Sarah Hyland has been released from hospital.

The 'Modern Family' star was ''torn from work'' and forced to seek medical help earlier this week after her face ballooned and, after spending five days being watched by doctors, the 27-year-old actress was discharged on Saturday (23.06.18).

A source told People.com: ''Sarah had a scare and was hospitalised. It was scary but thankfully she is better and is home.

''Sarah is looking forward to getting back to work next week.''

It's not known what caused Sarah's face to swell but she said on Thursday (21.06.18) that she wanted to share her ''truth'' with her fans - even though it was painful.

Alongside a photograph of her puffed face, she wrote: ''Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I've decided to share my truth. As painful as it is.

''So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I'm very grateful it was. Health should ways come first.#stayhealthymyfriends (sic)''

The brunette beauty also shared a video of her dog licking her face, which had been filmed last weekend, shortly before she was taken to hospital.

She wrote: ''This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment.

''Can't wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She's perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times. (sic)''

Sarah - who was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia as a child and received a kidney transplant in 2012 - has spoken candidly about her health struggles in the past

She wrote: ''For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: ''Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you? If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands? :) (sic)''

And last month, she revealed the side-effects from her medication are causing her to lose her hair.

Posting a series of Instagram Stories to her account, she said: ''Help, help, help. What hair-care products are out there for thinning hair?''

''This 27-year-old actress would like to know, I know it seems like I don't, but I do. Some of my medications have been making my hair fall out.''