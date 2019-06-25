Sarah Hyland spent four days in hospital because she thought she was being ''choked''.

The 28-year-old actress has just been discharged from the emergency room after she was admitted at the end of last week because she was struggling to breathe and had ''chest pain.''

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday (25.06.19), the 'Modern Family' star said: ''Long story short, I went in because I was feeling like I was being choked from whatever's in the house. And then I was like, maybe it's not just a coincidence, maybe there's something actually medically wrong with me. So I went to the ER after a very long day of work with lots of makeup on, and I just got home, from Friday night.''

However, despite doctors running ''multiple tests'', it was later established that there was ''no scientific explanation'' for her breathing issues as there was ''nothing'' wrong with her.

She explained: ''They ran multiple tests, multiple times, and there's nothing physically wrong with me. So. Wonder why I was there...''

The brunette beauty is no stranger to spending time in hospital as she suffers with kidney dysplasia, a condition that means her kidneys did not develop properly when she was in the womb and frequently form painful cysts, and has had two kidney transplants in the past.

She also has endometriosis - painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside the uterus grows outside the uterus - and has had multiple surgeries for that too.

Sarah has previously said that her health issues often get her down but she's doing much better mentally since she began dating her boyfriend Wells Adams, 34, last year.

She said at the time: ''He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital.

''He's seen me at my worst. He was there through all of that. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.''