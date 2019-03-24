Sarah Hyland has been released from hospital.

The 'Modern Family' actress - who recently underwent a second kidney transplant after the first one failed - was being treated for a respiratory infection and conjunctivitis, but she's relieved to be back home with boyfriend Wells Adams.

She shared a video of herself and Wells and said: ''Well, I'm out of the hospital. Wells just informed me that it's National Puppy Day. Every day is National Puppy Day.''

The former 'Bachelorette' star also posted a series of videos, including one of himself and the 28-year-old actress singing together.

While Sarah is ''still sick'', she's also taking the time to pamper herself.

She said in another Instagram Story post: ''I got my roots touched up yesterday.''

The actress had previously used her social media account to reveal she was at the hospital, posting a picture of herself with a face mask on as she advised her followers to ''always bring face masks and a silk pillow to the hospital''.

Sarah's health problems come after she recently said she was left feeling suicidal when her kidney transplant failed, as she felt as though she was letting down her family, particularly her father who had given up his own kidney to save her life.

The actress - whose second transplant was donated by her young brother - said: ''I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody's fault. I didn't want to write it down on paper because I didn't want anybody to find it. That's how serious I was ... It ended up being myself that got me out of that. I had to do it on my own. I told myself I had to do it on my own.''