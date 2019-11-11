Sarah Hyland hasn't set a date for her wedding yet.

The 28-year-old actress got engaged to Wells Adams while on vacation in Fiji in July but they are in no rush to tie the knot as they are just enjoying the current phase of their relationship.

Speaking on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday (10.11.19), she told E! News: ''We have not set a date or anything. We're trying to really just enjoy being engaged.''

And the 'Modern Family' actress joked she's busy trying to cut costs before she really gets her planning underway.

She quipped: ''I'm going to be cutting down the list until we don't even have a wedding. Weddings are expensive.''

While the couple may not have set a date yet, they have done some planning and Sarah recently revealed she has asked eight of her closest friends to be part of her bridal party.

The actress shared a photograph of her ''bride tribe'' - excluding Vanessa Hudgens and Nicholas Carbone - on her Instagram account at the weekend as they all posed together for a silly shot.

She captioned it: ''I swear we can be classy [devil emoji] Meet the #BrideTribe (can someone photoshop @vanessahudgens & @nicholasjcarbone in this for me please??) (sic).''

Vanessa revealed at the beginning of last month that she had been asked by the brunette beauty to accompany her down the aisle.

The 'High School Musical' actress shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of a wooden box her close friend sent her, which was decorated with leaves and had her name written on it.

The 'Second Act' star tagged Sarah in the post and added a GIF graphic, which read: ''Bridesmaid.''