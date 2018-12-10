Sarah Hyland felt suicidal before undergoing second kidney transplant.

The 'Modern Family' star's body rejected the organ from the initial transplant - donated by her father - and a doctor confirmed it had stopped functioning after the actress suffered fatigue, infections and fevers.

Sarah revealed to Life magazine that attempts to treat her - including going on dialysis for the first time - also caused her to suffer from ill health until February last year, when her younger brother Ian was found to be a match and willing to donate.

However, she explained: ''When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not.

''But it does. For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad... I had gone through [my whole life] of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for.''

In September 2017, the 28-year-old star ultimately underwent the second transplant, having met boyfriend Wells Adams just three days earlier and she thinks her issues have only made them stronger.

She added: ''He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.''

While neither Sarah - who also recently lost her 14-year-old cousin when she died in an alleged motor vehicle homicide - nor Ian have suffered complications following the transplant, she has still had a tough time with her health.

She has been battling endometriosis, and also had an abdominal hernia, leading to two surgeries just weeks apart.

However, she said: ''I'm stable. I'm thriving. I'm super happy with life.''