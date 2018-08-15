Sarah Hyland got jealous when Wells Adams started messaging another girl online while they were getting to know one other.

The 'Modern Family' actress has opened up about being filled with envy when the 34-year-old DJ started DM'ing a friend of Brandi Cyrus, a musician named Liz, last year.

Speaking on her Wells and Brandi's 'Your Favorite Thing' podcast, she recalled: ''I remember being interested in Wells. When you'd DM me being like, 'Next time I'm in LA we're getting drinks and tacos' and I was, like, 'OK.' And then I was, like, I'm gonna listen to his podcast to see what's up and see what he's like.

''I started from the beginning. I remember we were kind of talking online. There was this whole Liz thing.''

Sarah, 27, questioned their relationship after discovering he was talking to Liz.

She admitted: ''I remember being like, 'How serious is he actually about me? Is he actually serious about me or is this just a whatever thing?'''

The hunk mocked Sarah for ''totally [doing] a deep dive on this woman'', but she smiled back: ''Everybody would. Every girl totally would.''

The brunette beauty clearly didn't let her doubts early on in their romance put her off, as the pair have just moved in together.

Sarah was spotted planting a kiss on her boyfriend's lips as he and his dog Carl moved into her home in Los Angeles from his abode in Nashville, Tennessee.

The pair were seen sharing a sweet kiss after he stepped out of the U-Haul truck carrying all his belongings.

The 'Bachelorette' star previously revealed he is moving in with Sarah as they take their relationship to the next level.

He said: ''Should I just say it? I guess it's going to come out after, it doesn't even matter. I'm straight up moving to Los Angeles. Should I not have said it? I've got to go! I don't know [what I'll do with my house] yet. I might Airbnb it. I might just long-term rent it. Problem is, it's furnished ... I don't know. I haven't gotten that far. First thought is: Let's go to California. Let's move in with the lady. If we're going to take the next step, this is the first step we've got to take to decide if we can handle living with one another, you know?

''I'll tell you what I'm most concerned about - I'm not concerned about us living together or us getting along or whatever. I'm most concerned about my dog and her dogs ... Carl sleeps on my bed. And her dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What's going to happen?!''