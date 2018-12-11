Sarah Hyland is reportedly ''doing great'' as she figures out how to manage her physical and mental health.

The 28-year-old star recently revealed she underwent a second kidney transplant after the first - from her father - failed and her younger brother was found to be a match, but the situation left her ''contemplating suicide''.

Now, a source added to PEOPLE magazine: ''She still has her hard days. [But] she's not healthy when it comes to her kidneys.

''She's doing well, and her levels are all good. But she is taking immunosuppressant drugs that make her very vulnerable to germs and disease so she has to be so cautious.''

Sarah has admitted she felt depressed after the first tranplant failed, and it's said she is in a much better place now after a ''challenging'' time.

The insider said: ''Not only has all of this been physically demanding, but the emotional and mental demands have been just as challenging.

''She has a chronic illness and she will have to deal with it for the rest of her life. She's still working through it all.''

The comments come after the 'Modern Family' actress' boyfriend Wells Adams spoke out to praise his girlfriend - who was struck by further tragedy earlier this month when her 14-year-old cousin was killed in an alleged motor vehicle homicide - after she opened up about her health problems.

Posting a picture of the pair of them on Instagram, the former 'Bachelorette' star wrote on the photo sharing app: ''This beautiful specimen has had a tough couple of weeks. I'm here to remind you @sarahhyland that there is light amongst all the darkness.

''If you ever doubt that, just look at this picture and remember how awesome we are. Throw on some sweats, order some Postmates and put on Home Alone. I'll be home soon. (sic)''